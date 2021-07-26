Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post $116.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $116.01 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $472.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.35 million to $476.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $559.52 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $575.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bandwidth by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.