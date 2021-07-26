2,339 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

