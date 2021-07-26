Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

