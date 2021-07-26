OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.14

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 7285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

OCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.