DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.81. 25,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.40, a P/E/G ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

