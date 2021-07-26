Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $401.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $404.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

