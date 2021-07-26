Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $24,864,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,259. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.44. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $189.02 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.93.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.