City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.94

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The stock has a market cap of $555.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

