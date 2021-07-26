EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.48

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.48 and last traded at $175.97, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.13.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

