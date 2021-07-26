One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.06 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.