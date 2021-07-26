Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.