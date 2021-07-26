Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 337,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 105,294 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

