Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

UL traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,301. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

