Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,888,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,789,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $37,114,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,431. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

