28,388 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 2.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 613,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 430,686 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.11 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,480. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11.

