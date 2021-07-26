ChainX Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00007614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00115498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.18 or 0.99782995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.00826250 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,867,075 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

