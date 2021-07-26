Huobi BTC Price Reaches $38,614.30 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $39.40 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $38,614.30 or 1.00399508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00115498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.18 or 0.99782995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.00826250 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

