YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

YETI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.51. 3,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.18. YETI has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

