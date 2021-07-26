Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

AFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,311. The firm has a market cap of $671.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

