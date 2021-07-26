Virtu Financial LLC Buys 68,856 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 569.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

