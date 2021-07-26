One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO opened at $84.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

