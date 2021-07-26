Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.