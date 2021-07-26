TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $93,902,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.56. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,101. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

