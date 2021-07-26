TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 13,548 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $3,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

PSJ stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.09. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

