TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BLK traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $872.59. 952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $874.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

