Gillson Capital LP Invests $2.06 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 103,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

