TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $14.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,770.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,512.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,776.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

