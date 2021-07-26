Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,291. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.43.

