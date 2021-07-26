CAMG Solamere Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. 78,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.