CAMG Solamere Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

GOOG traded up $14.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,770.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,512.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,776.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

