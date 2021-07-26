CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.00 ($94.12).

COP stock traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during trading on Monday, hitting €69.25 ($81.47). 60,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 52.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

