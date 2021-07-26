McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $205.35 and last traded at $204.08, with a volume of 874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

