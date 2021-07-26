UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,025 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 947.44 ($12.38).

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 839.20 ($10.96). 1,200,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,626. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,908.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

