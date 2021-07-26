UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,025 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 947.44 ($12.38).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 839.20 ($10.96). 1,200,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,626. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,908.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.