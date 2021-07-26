CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.26. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,357. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

