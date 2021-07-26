Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.9% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 72.2% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 283,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,358,000 after acquiring an additional 118,621 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 48.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $373.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $375.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

