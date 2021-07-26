Clarity Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

