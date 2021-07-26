Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,886. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

