Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post sales of $13.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.73 million to $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

