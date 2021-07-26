Brokerages Set AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) PT at $29.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

