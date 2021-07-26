Gillson Capital LP Has $4.16 Million Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 196,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

