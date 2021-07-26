144,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDRU opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.