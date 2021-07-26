Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,215 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

DTE stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.