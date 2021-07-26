Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $1.55 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.