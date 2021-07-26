Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 9,372 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.37. 21,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.