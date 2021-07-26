Vectors Research Management LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Welltower stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.