One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,283 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,952 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter.

SUSB stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06.

