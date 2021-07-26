Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.86 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.48.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $31.86 on Monday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

