Raymond James Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 21.91.

EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

