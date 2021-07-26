Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CURV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

