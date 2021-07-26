William Blair Begins Coverage on Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CURV. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

